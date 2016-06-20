June 20 Fresh Del Monte Produce:

* Fresh Del Monte Produce subsidiary is awarded more than $32 million by the International Court Of Arbitration against one of the largest Costa Rican gold pineapple growers

* Says ICC's award also recognized that unit has right to virtually all of gold pineapple vegetative material on Inprotsa's plantation

* Says unit enters injunctive relief prohibiting Inprotsa's sale of nearly all of its gold pineapples to any buyers other than Del Monte