GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil hits risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
June 20 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Projects ongoing phase 1b study evaluating omadacycline in treatment of uuti will report data in q4 2016
* New revised estimate reflects better-than-anticipated enrollment performance in study
* Paratek accelerates timing for projected reporting of top-line data for omadacycline phase 1b urinary tract infection study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant