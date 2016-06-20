June 20 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc :

* Appoints Mark A. Smith, as chief medical officer

* Expects to report topline data from phase 2A clinical study in Q2 of 2017 and is preparing to advance AV-101 into a phase 2B

* Vistagen Therapeutics appoints pharmaceutical CNS drug development executive Mark A. Smith M.D., PH.D. as chief medical officer