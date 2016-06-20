June 20 Amerigas Partners LP -

* Says to issue $1.35 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 and 2026

* Proceeds from offering will be used to finance Amerigas Partners' tender offers for its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2019

* Amerigas Partners, L.P. to issue notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)