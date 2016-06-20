GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil hits risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
June 20 Twitter Inc -
* Says has acquired Magic Pony Technology
* Magic Pony's team will be joining Twitter Cortex
* Twitter to bolster machine learning and video intelligence with acquisition of London-based Magic Pony Technology
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant