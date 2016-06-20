June 20 Vical Inc

* Initial top line 3-month data announced in june 2015 showed neither monovalent nor bivalent vaccine met primary endpoint of viral shedding rate reduction from baseline

* Vaccine achieved statistically significant reduction in prospectively defined secondary endpoint of genital lesion rate at 3 months versus baseline

* Plan to initiate a phase 2 trial of bivalent vaccine during second half of 2016

* Maintain our guidance for net cash burn of between $8 million and $11 million during 2016

* Vical's phase 1/2 trial data presented at asm 2016 shows bivalent vaccine imparts reduction in genital herpes lesions durable to 9 months