Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Goldcorp Inc :
* Goldcorp Inc - investment in Independence Gold
* Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp
* Goldcorp Inc says acquired shares represent about 19.9% of current issued and outstanding shares of Independence Gold
* To acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp at a price of C$0.1333 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million