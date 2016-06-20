June 20 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier announces a definitive agreement for the sale of its Amphibious Aircraft Program to Viking Air Limited

* Agreement covers type certificates for all variants of aircraft, cl-215, cl-215t, bombardier 415 aircraft as well as after-market services

* Transaction is expected to close in next few months

* Plans are underway to transfer 50 amphibious aircraft program employees to other parts of bombardier organization following completion of transition of business

