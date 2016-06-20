June 20 Canasil Resources Inc :

* Canasil $2,400,000 Non-Brokered private placement over-subscribed and increased to $2,560,000

* Placement has been increased to 8 million units for total gross proceeds of $2.6 million

* Proceeds of placement will be used for continuing exploration programs on company's mineral exploration projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)