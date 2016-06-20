June 20 Dundee Precious Metals Inc :

* Investment dealers, agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15.8 million common shares at a price of C$3.00 per share

* Intends undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 840,000 shares of company at a price of C$3.00 per shar

* Plans to use net proceeds from offering, non-brokered private placement to reduce drawdowns under revolver credit facility

* DPM announces C$50 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: