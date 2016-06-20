Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says commenced proposed public offering of 3.8 million shares of its common stock
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund its planned clinical studies of omadacycline
* Paratek announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million