BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
June 20 Werner Enterprises Inc :
* Q2 expected earnings include a pre-tax gain on sale of real estate of $3.4 million
* Werner enterprises inc says intends to continue, as part of its strategic plan, to reduce average age of its truck fleet to approximately 1.5 years by december 31, 2016
* Does not plan to grow its truck fleet until such time as its freight and rate markets show meaningful improvement
* Factors negatively affecting eps in q2 include sluggish freight market conditions resulting in decelerating rate/total mile trends
* Factors affecting eps in q2 include cost of driver pay increases implemented q1 2016, independent contractor/mile increases in q4
* Factors negatively affecting earnings per share in q2 include soft used truck market
* Werner enterprises announces second quarter 2016 earnings expectations
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
