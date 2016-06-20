Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Sabre Corp :
* Sabre corporation announces ceo transition
* Says reiterates Full-Year 2016 guidance and medium-term goals
* Tom Klein, president and ceo announced that he will resign from sabre and its board of directors effective december 31, 2016
* Sabre corp says tom klein will continue to serve as ceo while board conducts a formal search for his successor
* Sabre corporation announces ceo transition
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million