June 20 Agility Health Inc :

* Adam kinder, company's current interim chief financial officer resigned from company effective June 30, 2016

* Appointment of Kevin Ma as company's chief financial officer

* Company has initiated an external search for a full-time successor as Cfo

* Agility health announces the appointment of a new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)