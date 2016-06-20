BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering appoints general manager and CFO
May 18 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
June 20 Agility Health Inc :
* Adam kinder, company's current interim chief financial officer resigned from company effective June 30, 2016
* Appointment of Kevin Ma as company's chief financial officer
* Company has initiated an external search for a full-time successor as Cfo
* Agility health announces the appointment of a new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 18 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO