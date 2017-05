June 20 Fiera Capital Corp :

* FQLP is currently jointly owned by Metric and a wholly owned subsidiary of firm

* Reached an agreement to sell its stake in Fiera Quantum Limited Partnership to Metric Asset Management Limited

* Fiera Capital sells its stake in Fiera Quantum Limited Partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)