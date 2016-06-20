June 20 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Deal for $438.3 million

* H&R expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $229 million before closing costs and adjustments

* Purchaser will be assuming H&R's share of existing financing on properties

* Will use proceeds to repay debt, including $180 million in unsecured debentures maturing in July

* After debt repayment, H&R's proforma debt to total asset ratio is expected to improve to 45.5% from 46.4% at March 31, 2016

* H&R REIT to sell its stake in Scotia Plaza