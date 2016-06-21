June 21 OPKO Health :

* Fda Approves New Drug Application For Rayaldee To Treat Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Associated With Vitamin D Insufficiency In Stage 3

* Says u.s. Launch planned for 2h 2016

* Says approval based upon two randomized, double blind, placebo controlled trials and an open label extension study

* Vitamin d insufficiency was corrected in more than 80% of patients receiving rayaldee versus less than 7% of subjects receiving placebo

* 4 chronic kidney disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: