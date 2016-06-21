UPDATE 1-Facebook adds Snapchat-like camera filters to Instagram
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has souped up its camera with quirky face-tracking filters, adding another feature similar to that offered by social media rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.
June 21 OPKO Health :
* Fda Approves New Drug Application For Rayaldee To Treat Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Associated With Vitamin D Insufficiency In Stage 3
* Says u.s. Launch planned for 2h 2016
* Says approval based upon two randomized, double blind, placebo controlled trials and an open label extension study
* Vitamin d insufficiency was corrected in more than 80% of patients receiving rayaldee versus less than 7% of subjects receiving placebo
* 4 chronic kidney disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has souped up its camera with quirky face-tracking filters, adding another feature similar to that offered by social media rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.
* Lincoln grants Ausgold Resources Pty. Ltd. an option to enter into a joint venture for the development of the Oro Cruz gold project