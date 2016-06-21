BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 8point3 Energy Partners Lp
* This represents an increase of approximately 11 percent over minimum quarterly distribution
* This also represents an increase of 3.5 percent over previous quarter's distribution of $0.2246 per share
* 8Point3 energy partners declares 3.5 percent increase in quarterly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc