BRIEF-YY Inc.’s Huya subsidiary raises $75 mln
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
June 21 Lennar Corp
* Qtrly new orders of 7,962 homes - up 10%
* quarter-End backlog of 9,014 homes - up 12%
* Average sales price of homes delivered increased to $362,000 in q2 of 2016 from $348,000 in q2 of 2015
* Qtrly deliveries of 6,724 homes - up 12%
* Qtrly gross margin on home sales of 23.1%, compared to 23.8% in q2 2015
* Lennar reports second quarter eps of $0.95
* Q2 earnings per share $0.95
* Q2 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.52 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: