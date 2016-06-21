June 21 Lennar Corp

* Qtrly new orders of 7,962 homes - up 10%

* quarter-End backlog of 9,014 homes - up 12%

* Average sales price of homes delivered increased to $362,000 in q2 of 2016 from $348,000 in q2 of 2015

* Qtrly deliveries of 6,724 homes - up 12%

* Qtrly gross margin on home sales of 23.1%, compared to 23.8% in q2 2015

* Lennar reports second quarter eps of $0.95

* Q2 earnings per share $0.95

* Q2 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.52 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)