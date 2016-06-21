BRIEF-YY Inc.’s Huya subsidiary raises $75 mln
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
June 21 Softbank Group Corp
* Consortium established by tencent will acquire up to 84% of supercell in transaction valuing co at equity value of about $10.2 billion
* Following transaction, supercell will be owned by consortium and by supercell's employees
* Softbank will no longer own any shares in supercell following closing
* Supercell will retain its independent operations, headquarters will remain in helsinki
* Following closing, tencent currently expects to maintain a voting interest of 50% in consortium
* Tencent and supercell have entered into marketing and publishing arrangements regarding distribution of games developed by supercell in china
* Says morgan stanley & co. International plc served as financial advisor to supercell
* Says fenwick & west llp and white & case llp as legal advisors to supercell
* Says BofA Merrill lynch served as financial advisor to tencent
* Tencent to acquire majority stake in supercell from softbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
