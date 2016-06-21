BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
June 21 Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* VBL Therapeutics announces appointment of Rachel Humphrey to head of the scientific advisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)