June 21 Emergent BioSolutions Inc

* Approval inspection of Emergent BioSolutions' large-scale manufacturing facility for BioThrax

* Company received a no action indicated decision and no form 483 observations.

* SBLA has a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date of August 15, 2016