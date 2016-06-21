BRIEF-YY Inc.’s Huya subsidiary raises $75 mln
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
June 21 Neustar Inc
* Neustar intends to accomplish separation through a tax-free spin-off
* Intended to be structured as a tax-free spin-off likely to occur over next 12 months
* Says company is expected to retain neustar name and brand identity
* Neustar will name additional board directors and remaining senior leadership of each company in due course.
* Lisa hook will serve as president and chief executive officer of information services company
* Paul lalljie, currently senior vice president and cfo of neustar, will serve as president and ceo of order management & numbering services co
* Additionally co continues to assess what regulatory and other approvals, if any, may be required to complete transaction
* Says neustar has retained j.p. Morgan as financial adviser
* Neustar announces intention to separate into two independent publicly traded companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: