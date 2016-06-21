BRIEF-YY Inc.’s Huya subsidiary raises $75 mln
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
June 21 Osi Systems Inc
* Deal for $37.00 per share in cash,
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by osi systems and as&e boards of directors
* Deal for approximately $187 million
* Deal expected to be accretive to fiscal year 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share
* Transaction is expected to result in at least $18 million of annual pre-tax cost synergies within first two years post-closing
* Expects to fund acquisition with a combination of balance sheet cash and borrowings from its existing $450 million credit facilit
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to osi systems' fiscal year 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share
* Deal expected to be at least 10% accretive to fiscal year 2018 gaap diluted earnings per share
* Osi systems expects continued strong cash flow generation from combined business
* Osi systems' financial advisors are citigroup and Roth Capital
* Osi systems enters into definitive agreement to acquire american science and engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
