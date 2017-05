June 21 Stingray Digital Group Inc

* Financial terms will not be disclosed.

* Stingray digital group inc says upon completion of transaction, channels will be rebranded by stingray

* Stingray digital group to acquire juicebox, muchloud, muchretro, and muchvibe from bell media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)