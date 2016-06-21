Italy's Investindustrial bids to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
June 21 Royal Philips
* Philips expands its digital pathology solutions portfolio with the acquisition of PathXL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy