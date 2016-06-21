Italy's Investindustrial bids to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
June 21 (Reuters) -
* Communications sales & leasing inc says secondary public offering by citigroup global markets of 14.7 million shares priced at $26.01 per share
* Communications sales & leasing, inc. Announces pricing of offering in connection with disposition by windstream of remaining retained stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
