Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 Investcorp Bank BSC -
* Investcorp acquires majority stake in italian luxury brand corneliani Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
* Kinsale Capital - underwriters in its previously announced secondary offering exercised in full their option to purchase additional 594,492 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: