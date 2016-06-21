BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
June 21 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Keryx biopharmaceuticals appoints two new board members
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.