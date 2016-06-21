BRIEF-Terraform Global reports receipt of NASDAQ letter
* Terraform Global announces receipt of NASDAQ letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Press Release
* CDI Corp. announces long-term service agreement with Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC
* Service agreement has a term of four years and extends company's master services relationship with NIF begun in 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Terraform Global announces receipt of NASDAQ letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in April to the lowest level in five months amid persistent weakness in the construction of multi-family housing units, suggesting a slowdown in the housing market recovery.