BRIEF-Alphamin Resources reports project funding update
* Alphamin Resources Corp - executed non-binding term sheets in connection with provision of us$80 million of project debt for its bisie tin project
June 21 Scynexis
* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 9.4 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 4.2 million shares of its common stock
* Shares and warrants are being sold at price of $2.40 per share sold in offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions
* Scynexis announces pricing of $22.5 million public offering of common stock and warrants
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday it has abandoned plans to acquire certain territories in the United States after thorough analysis and negotiations with The Coca Cola Company.