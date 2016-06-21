June 21 Lanesborough Real Estate Investment
Trust :
* Lanesborough REIT announces extension and amendment of
Series G debentures and reduction in revolving loan facility
interest rate
* Maturity date of debentures has been extended from June
30, 2018 to June 30, 2022
* Interest rate payable on debentures commencing June 30,
2016 has been reduced from 9.50% per annum to 5.00% per annum
* Reduction of interest rate on LREIT's revolving loan
facility with 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. from 12.00% per annum to
5.00% per annum
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)