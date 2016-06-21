BRIEF-Intest reports death of co-founder Alyn Holt
* Intest announces death of co-founder and executive chairman, Alyn R. Holt
June 21 Newfield Exploration Co :
* Newfield provides interim operations update
* Q2 2016 net production for company is now expected to exceed mid-point of guidance by approximately 0.5 MMBOE
* Domestic net production for q2 of 2016 is expected to be more than 13.6 MMBOE
* International net production for q2 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 1.6 MMBOE
* Full-Year 2016 net production for company is now expected to be 56.0 - 58.0 MMBOE
* Q2 2016 net production for company is now estimated to be about 15.2 MMBO
* Newfield provides interim operations update
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.