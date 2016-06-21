Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Tangoe Inc :
* Board of directors approved an efficiency and cost reduction initiative consisting of an 10% reduction in workforce
* Board of directors approved an efficiency and cost reduction initiative consisting of closing of underutilized facilities
* Expects to incur total cash charges of approximately $3.6 million and to complete most of planned initiative by end of june 2016
* Review not identified additional accounting errors that would materially change aggregate size of expected adjustments described on march 7
* Tangoe announces efficiency and cost reduction initiative
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares