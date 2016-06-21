June 21 Fedex Corp :

* Q4 non-gaap revenue $13.0 billion versus $12.1 billion

* With adjustments, Fedex's Q4 earnings were $3.30 per diluted share

* Fedex CORP Q4 gaap revenue $$13.0 billion versus $12.1 billion

* Qtrly Fedex express segment revenue $6.72 billion versus $6.70 billion

* Unable to forecast fiscal 2017 year-end mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments as well as TNT Express financial results

* Qtrly operating results benefited from yield management, positive impacts from profit improvement program initiatives at Fedex Express

* Company is unable to provide unadjusted earnings guidance

* During quarter, company acquired 3.8 million shares of Fedex common stock at an average price of $156.21

* Qtrly Fedex freight segment revenue $1.61 billion versus $1.57 billion

* Capital spending for fiscal 2017 is expected to be approximately $5.1 billion

* Fedex Corp Q4 Fedex ground segment revenue of revenue $6.72 billion versus. $6.70 billion last year

* FY 2017 outlook assumes continued moderate economic growth

* "reasonably possible" that q4 fiscal 2017 MTM pension accounting adjustments could have material impact on fiscal 2017 consolidated results

* Plan to complete purchase price allocation for TNT express no later than q4 of fiscal 2017

* Fedex Corp. Reports fourth quarter earnings

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $11.75 to $12.25 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.26

* Q4 loss per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S