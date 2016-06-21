June 21 Abraxas Petroleum Corp :

* Abraxas is adjusting company's 2016 capital expenditure guidance to $30-$40 million

* Production guidance remains 6,000-6,400 BOEPD for 2016

* Abraxas announces spudding of first well targeting the Austin Chalk at Jourdanton; updates status of potential joint venture and provides capital expenditure update; announces departure of vice president of exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)