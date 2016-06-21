Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Covenant Transportation Group Inc :
* Combination of freight market and internal factors has caused us to lower q2 expectations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Covenant transportation group updates expectations concerning second quarter financial results
* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares