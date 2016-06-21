June 21 Covenant Transportation Group Inc :

* Combination of freight market and internal factors has caused us to lower q2 expectations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Covenant transportation group updates expectations concerning second quarter financial results

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.23