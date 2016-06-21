Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Genuine Parts Co :
* Addition of auto-camping is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $50 million
* Addition of auto-camping is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $50 million (usd)
* To acquire auto-camping, ltd. And select assets within janitorial and sanitation business of Rochester Midland Corporation
* Jan/San business is expected to generate incremental annual revenues of approximately $20 million
* Plans to integrate jan/san business into impact products division of s.p. Richards, growing facilities, breakroom supplies product offering
* Genuine Parts Company announces two acquisitions adding $70 million in annual revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares