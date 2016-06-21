Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
June 21 Uranium Participation Corp :
* Nav per share decreased to $4.63 at may 31, 2016, from $5.62 at February 29, 2016
* Qtryly net asset value per common share $ 4.63
* Uranium Participation Corporation reports financial results for the three months ended may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
* Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares