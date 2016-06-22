June 22 Actuant Corp

* Actuant reports third quarter results; updates fiscal 2016 guidance

* "we have seen stabilization in several of our end markets"

* Upstream oil & gas and agriculture, in particular, continue to experience reduced spending, pricing and unpredictable demand levels

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $282.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $294.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Actuant reports third quarter results; updates fiscal 2016 guidance

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Sees Q4 sales $270 million to $280 million

* Sees FY sales about $1.15 billion

* Q3 sales $305 million versus I/B/E/S view $294.2 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: