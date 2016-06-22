June 22 Actuant Corp
* Actuant reports third quarter results; updates fiscal 2016
guidance
* "we have seen stabilization in several of our end markets"
* Upstream oil & gas and agriculture, in particular,
continue to experience reduced spending, pricing and
unpredictable demand levels
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $282.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $294.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $1.14
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Actuant reports third quarter results; updates fiscal 2016
guidance
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36
* Sees Q4 sales $270 million to $280 million
* Sees FY sales about $1.15 billion
* Q3 sales $305 million versus I/B/E/S view $294.2 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: