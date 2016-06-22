June 22 HomeStreet Inc :

* HomeStreet inc says transaction would increase number of HomeStreet's retail branches to 12 in Southern California

* Proposed transaction, HomeStreet bank expects to acquire approximately $110 million in deposit accounts

* Both locations will continue to operate under Boston Private brand until transaction is completed

* HomeStreet inc says upon closing, branches will become part of HomeStreet bank

* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire Granada Hills And Burbank Branches from Boston Private Bank & Trust Company

* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire Granada Hills and Burbank branches from Boston Private Bank & Trust Company