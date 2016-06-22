BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 HomeStreet Inc :
* HomeStreet inc says transaction would increase number of HomeStreet's retail branches to 12 in Southern California
* Proposed transaction, HomeStreet bank expects to acquire approximately $110 million in deposit accounts
* Both locations will continue to operate under Boston Private brand until transaction is completed
* HomeStreet inc says upon closing, branches will become part of HomeStreet bank
* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire Granada Hills And Burbank Branches from Boston Private Bank & Trust Company
* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire Granada Hills and Burbank branches from Boston Private Bank & Trust Company
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project