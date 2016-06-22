June 22 Hb Fuller Co :
* Narrowing our adjusted eps guidance range to $2.45 to
$2.60 for 2016 year
* Constant currency growth is expected to be around 3
percent for 2016 versus 2015 fiscal year
* Expect to generate approximately $290 million of EBITDA in
2016
* On track to invest $60 million in capital items in 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* h.b. Fuller reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 revenue $532.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $538.6
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.65
