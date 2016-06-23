US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 23 Accenture
* Q3 net bookings $9.1 billion versus $8.5 billion last year
* Accenture plc says consulting net revenues for quarter were $4.62 billion, an increase of 12 percent in u.s. Dollars
* Qtrly outsourcing net revenues were $3.81 billion, an increase of 4 percent in u.s. Dollars
* Now expects operating margin for full fiscal year to be 14.6 percent
* For fiscal 2016, company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in range of $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion
* Accenture plc says gross margin for quarter was 31.9 percent, compared with 32.5 percent for q3 last year
* Outlook for full 2016 fiscal year now assumes a foreign-exchange impact of negative 4.5 percent compared with fiscal 2015
* Accenture plc says company now expects fy 2016 diluted eps to be in range of $6.03 to $6.07 on a gaap basis
* Accenture plc says company now expects fy 2016 diluted eps to be in range of $5.29 to $5.33 on an adjusted basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.32, revenue view $32.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports Strong Third-Quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $8.25 billion to $8.5 billion
* Q3 revenue $8.43 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.34 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $1.30 excluding items
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)