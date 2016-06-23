June 23 Eguana Technologies Inc:

* Eguana corrects minor tabulation error in the interim financial statements, updates executive compensation report

* Has refiled its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three month period ended December 31, 2015

* Has also refiled its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for six month period ended March 31, 2016

* Refile as a result of tabulation error to remove duplication of $110,321 in deferred revenue which had been included in Sept. 2015 comparative column

