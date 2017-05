June 23 AtmanCo Inc

* Sale by fonds COTE 100 REA II of a block of 4,500,000 common shares of AtmanCo at a price of $0.04 each for a total price of $180,000

* AtmanCo announces the sale of a large block of shares