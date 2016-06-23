June 23 Istar Inc

* Istar inc says has entered into a new $450 million senior secured credit facility due July 1, 2020

* Proceeds from new facility will be used to refinance istar's 2012 secured term loan due march 2017

* New term loan bears interest at a rate of libor plus 4.5% with a 1.0% libor floor and was issued at 99.0% of par

* Istar closes new $450 million senior secured credit facility