June 23 Istar Inc
* Istar closes new $450 million senior secured credit facility
* Istar inc says has entered into a new $450 million senior secured credit
facility due July 1, 2020
* Proceeds from new facility will be used to refinance istar's 2012 secured
term loan due march 2017
* New term loan bears interest at a rate of libor plus 4.5% with a 1.0%
libor floor and was issued at 99.0% of par
* Istar closes new $450 million senior secured credit facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)