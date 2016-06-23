June 23 Sonic Corp :
* Reaffirming its outlook for adjusted earnings per share
growth for fiscal year 2016 of 20% to 25%
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $35 million to $40
million
* Q3 total revenue $165.2 million versus $164.7 million
* Store sales growth for system for 2016
* In-Level margins flat-to-up 40 basis points for 2016
* Sees planned repurchase of at least $126 million of stock
across fiscal year
* Sonic Corp Says Announced Its Refranchising Initiative To
Move Toward An Approximately 95%-Franchised system by end of
fiscal year 2017
* Store sales grow 2.0% for third fiscal quarter
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 same store sales rose 2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
