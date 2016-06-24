June 24 Skullcandy Inc :
* Incipio Group to acquire Skullcandy; create leading
technology, creative culture and mobile lifestyle company
* Incipio will pay $5.75 per share in cash, or a total of
approximately $177 million
* Affiliate of Incipio will commence a cash tender offer to
acquire Skullcandy's outstanding shares of common stock for
$5.75 per share
* Says transaction has been approved by Skullcandy's and
Incipio's boards of directors and is expected to close in Q3 of
2016
* Transaction will be financed primarily through a new
senior credit facility with Monroe capital advisors, LLC and
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
* Excluding Skullcandy's cash, cash equivalents, short-term
investments of $46 million as of March 31, 2016, enterprise
value of deal is $131 million
* Definitive merger agreement provides for a "go-shop"
period until July 23, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: