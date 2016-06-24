BRIEF-Veracyte says Anthem coverage for the Afirma gene expression classifier for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis
* Veracyte announces Anthem coverage for the Afirma® gene expression classifier for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis
June 24 Mylan NV:
* Mylan launches generic Avodart capsules
* U.S. launch of Dutasteride capsules, 0.5 mg, generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's avodart capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, May 18 More than a dozen Democratic attorneys general on Thursday sought to intervene to defend a key part of the Obamacare healthcare law -- subsidy payments to insurance companies -- which is under threat in a court case.