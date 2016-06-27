BRIEF-SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
* SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
June 27 Opus Bank:
* Opus' board membership remains at nine
* Opus bank announces appointment of Tom Bowers to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: